SHIPPENVILLE – As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline and the CDC has offered revised virus guidelines, Clarion County Jail officials last week revisited their own COVID protocols.
After announcing last month that in-person inmate visitations were suspended due to increased COVID cases among inmates, the Clarion County Prison Board voted on March 4 to reinstate in-person visits and allow outside organizations to again provide services to inmates in the Paint Township facility.
“I think we’re pretty good to go for visitation,” jail Warden Jeff Hornberger told prison board members, noting that while all inmates still have access to video visits with friends and family, they have been inquiring about the return of in-person visitation. “We’ve gotten several requests this week.”
According to Hornberger, if reinstated, in-person visits would take place as before with family and friends visiting with inmates through the glass partition in the jail’s lobby on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Additionally, Hornberger requested that outside volunteer service organizations — including religious, educational, and drug and alcohol prevention groups — also be allowed to return in-person to the jail.
“It means a lot to the inmates,” he said, pointing out that the jail relies strictly on volunteers to provide religious and educational opportunities for inmates. “It takes a lot of people in the community to help us out.”
At the jail’s peak time, Hornberger explained, inmates have access to some kind of church or Bible study just about every night of the week.
“When COVID hit, we really dropped off on that,” he said, adding that some volunteer organizations go back to the secured part of the facility to offer services to inmates either one-on-one or in small group settings. “I’d like to get it ramped back up.”
He explained further that attendance for any of the services can range anywhere from three to 15 inmates, who are separated by blocks and gender.
Prison board chairman Commissioner Wayne Brosius agreed with Hornberger’s proposal, stating that he thought it would be a “good idea” to permit outside organizations back in the jail.
“I’ve had some talks with people who are part of these groups,” he said, noting that the people he’s talked with are disappointed that they haven’t been allowed inside the jail. “I think they are getting calls for help from some of the inmates.”
In addition to allowing outside visitors, prison board members also voted to relax the jail’s mask mandate, which required anyone within the secured areas of the jail to be masked.
“I would like to say to use masks at your discretion,” Hornberger said. “It’s been a long time going.”
While inmates have been utilizing masks “pretty religiously” while in the hallways outside of their block, the warden said masking has become less prevalent in the common areas of each block.
“Just like in the general public, you’re not seeing it as prevalent as you did when we were at the height of COVID,” he said, adding, however, that inmates are provided with a mask for use.
In fact, he said that some of the inmates have even discovered a different use for their masks.
“They’re using them as sleep aides,” he said. “At night, there’s a lot of light shining on you in the cells.”
Ultimately, the board decided that masking would no longer be mandatory, but noted that masks would still be provided to inmates who wish to wear them.
Other Business
• Hornberger said that the jail is preparing for its upcoming inspection by the state Department of Corrections, which is scheduled for the end of the month.
“It’s a big week-long process,” he said of the inspection, explaining that the jail’s last inspection took place in 2019. Because the facility was compliant in 2019, it was granted a bye-year in 2020, and the 2021 inspection was delayed due to the pandemic. “We’ve had like a year-and-a-half- to two-year grace period.”
• In his report, the warden said that the jail’s average daily population in February was 74 inmates. The jail had 46 commitments and 39 releases last month.
• Prison board member Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton reported that there are currently 99 individuals in the county’s Intermediate Punishment. Of those, 23 are on house arrest with electronic monitoring, two are on house arrest as part of bail supervision and three are on work release.