There is a Netflix series, “Stranger Things,” which I have never seen — but I want to. From its publicity blurbs, it is called a science-fiction horror drama show. I think that covers all the bases right there.
Meanwhile, have you looked out the window recently?
As I write this week’s column, there is a downpour in progress. This is not at all like the rather pleasant rainstorms that we grew up with. “Raining pitchforks” comes to mind for some reason.
Back in the day, these were something of a rarity that came along every few years, leaving consternation in their wake. There’s nothing like a good flash flood to get the adrenaline pumping. It gets a little old when it is a common occurrence.
Most of the April showers we got were of the snowy variety. May flowers got off to a slow start, but they’re finally coming around. With a bit of luck, the pitchfork rain won’t wash out recently planted gardens.
On top of this, gas prices are bounding upward. It was bad enough when they were inching up. These heart-stopping leaps take some getting used to, even though we knew they were coming.
Last night, regular grade gasoline was about $4.69 in New Bethlehem, with diesel standing at a whopping $6.09 per gallon.
Ya know, this thing of living through historic times is getting kind of expensive. Those of us of a certain age have been here before, but that doesn’t mean we’re exactly blasé about it.
Back in the early ‘70s, inflation was out of hand and Richard Nixon imposed a 90-day wage and price freeze. One summer, you had a hard time finding toilet paper, canning jars and motor oil. It got better, but not for long.
In late 1973, my college roommate and I were appalled when we heard that gas had risen to 50 cents per gallon in New York City during Labor Day weekend. That’s equivalent to about $3.28 in today’s money, harsh but still affordable. By comparison, our $4.69 gas would have set us back 73 cents.
Things settled down a little once the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries got the knots out of its djellaba, but higher gas prices were here to stay. In 1974, a gallon of regular was 53 cents.
But there was another oil price shock in our future. There was a small unpleasantness in Iran starting in 1979, and so the U.S. was slapped with another round of economic sanctions. This time, gas rose to 86 cents per gallon, equivalent to $3.26 today.
Overall, these are tougher times than most of us have seen before. Those sky-high diesel prices are going to get passed on to the consumer and everything will cost more.
Which leads me to the final portion of this week’s Elocution of the Eccentric.
My neighbors are probably wondering about those big grocery bags setting in half my parking area. Well, they aren’t really from the supermarket. They are grow bags that I bought back in the spring of 2020 when you could buy a dozen of them for $15.
Grow bags are big landscape fabric-type garden containers. They are a good solution if you can’t or don’t want to dig up a portion of your lawn. While it does take some effort to get them filled up with potting soil, they tend to be easier on grumpy backs and knees.
You can grow some rather awesome potatoes, onions and tomatoes in them. My first attempt at using grow bags was in the summer of 2020, a local drought year. It was not an unqualified success, but I chalk that up to having lost some of my gardening mojo over the years.
At the end of the season, you dump the soil, give the bags a hosing down, let them dry out and then fold them away until next year. If you are always short of storage space, you can see how grow bags might be a good option.
And you have to admit, they do start some interesting conversations in the neighborhood. Fortunately, they look a lot better once the bags are full of healthy plants and flowers. Until then, though, it looks like I’m running a refugee food distribution network from my parking area.
It will get better.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]