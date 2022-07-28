FOXBURG – Pittsburgh’s premiere nine-piece InTransit Band will bring its high-energy show to the RiverStone Estate near Foxburg for an outdoor concert on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 14.
A cover band that has been packing the dance floor for more than 20 years, the InTransit Band performs big band, rock and roll, pop, blues and dance numbers from the 1980s and 1990s.
The concert will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 14. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at alleghenyriverstone.org, or call (724) 659-3153 to reserve and pay with cash or check at the gate. Drive-ins are welcome.
Gates open at 5 p.m. to the RiverStone Farm, which is located at 352 Foxview Road, just up the hill from Foxburg. Once in the area, follow the signs to the turn onto Foxview Road off of Route 58 (Foxview Road on one side and Metz Road on the other).
Guests are invited to bring their lawn chairs, coolers, picnic basket and dancing shoes. Wine, beer, water and beverages will be for sale.
Founded in 1995 by brothers, Dave and Bill Stroyne, InTransit has performed at nearly every country club, upscale hotel and music venue in the Pittsburgh area. Collectively, the brothers have played for more than 1,000 special events, galas and wedding clients. Although InTransit most often entertains in the Pittsburgh area, the band has traveled to neighboring states for corporate clients and other unique events.
The band members are professional musicians with extensive experience, training and credit in the music industry, having shared the stage with national acts such as Celine Dion, Frankie Valli, Shania Twain, K.C. and the Sunshine Band and many others.