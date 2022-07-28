InTransit Band

FOXBURG – Pittsburgh’s premiere nine-piece InTransit Band will bring its high-energy show to the RiverStone Estate near Foxburg for an outdoor concert on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 14.

A cover band that has been packing the dance floor for more than 20 years, the InTransit Band performs big band, rock and roll, pop, blues and dance numbers from the 1980s and 1990s.

