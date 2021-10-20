CLARION – The cost of medications for inmates at the Clarion County Jail is on the rise.
At the Oct. 14 prison board meeting, jail Warden Jeff Hornberger reported that the Paint Township facility’s net pharmacy bill for September was $10,570.
“The average is anywhere from $4,000 to $7,000,” he told board members, noting that “$7,000 is probably starting to get a little high.”
“It’s the highest it’s been in some time since the population drop,” prison board chairman Commissioner Wayne Brosius added of the monthly pharmacy bill.
While the average cost of prescriptions in general appears to be on the rise, Hornberger pointed to a trending increase in the cost of non-formulary medications, which make up a large portion of the jail’s cost, as a big reason for the spike.
“When they say non-formulary medications, it means that they’re not on a regulatory list,” he said, explaining that the prescribed medication might not be available in a generic form. “It’s a much higher cost.”
Although Hornberger noted he has seen some non-formulary medications cost as much as $300 or $400 for a 30-day prescription, he said the jail has to pick up the tab if deemed necessary by a physician.
“If it’s something the doctor thinks an inmate needs, or something he’s already on, he has to take it,” Hornberger said.
Jail officials said that the top 10 patient profiles represented around $7,800 of the monthly pharmacy bill.
Medications are not the only rising cost the jail is experiencing, however.
Hornberger also explained that he was notified a few months ago from the jail’s food supplier, Reinhart Foodservice LLC, that prices for many beef products were going to be increasing “astronomically.”
“We’re watching what we buy,” the warden said, adding that the jail has utilized Reinhart Foodservice as its food supplier for approximately 10 or 12 years. “We’re trying to get quality products at a cheaper, discounted rate, and avoid getting those pricier products.”
According to Hornberger, the jail is currently at 58 percent of its prison food and kitchen supplies budget. The budget does not include salaries and benefits for jail kitchen staff who prepare food in-house.
“It’s looking good, and that’s just for the simple fact that numbers are low,” he said of the food and supplies budget.
Hornberger noted that, as of last week, the jail is at 65 percent of its overall budget for 2021.
Other Business
• Deputy director of probation Mike Blum reported that Clarion County currently has 93 individuals participating in the Intermediate Punishment Program — which includes 15 people on house arrest and two, soon to be three, inmates on work release.
“The purpose of it is to reduce costs at the jail and be able to more closely monitor people in the community that may require more supervision than a typical probation sentence,” Blum explained of the Intermediate Punishment Program.
• In his report, Hornberger pointed out that the jail’s average daily population for September was approximately 56 inmates. There were a total of 30 commitments and 32 releases last month.
In addition, Hornberger also reported that three inmates received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while eight inmates received their second dose.
“We’re seeing 10 to 11 inmates getting vaccines every month, which is a good thing,” he said.
• Jail officials also said that IA Construction completed the paving work on the facility’s parking lot.