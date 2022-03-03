CLARION – With the goal to spread awareness of homelessness in the Clarion area, local community group Indivisible We Rise organized a sock drive this January and February.
Fulmer House hosted the donation collection box for the duration of the sock drive.
“The total donations numbered 400 pairs of socks, an impressive generous effort by the Clarion community,” said project chairperson and Indivisible Steering Committee member Tabby Shah.
The socks will be donated to the Clarion Shelter Task Force to support struggling families and individuals facing homelessness.
The Clarion Shelter Task Force assists individuals with items that are not typically covered by other programs, including needs such as work clothing, fees for replacement identification cards, security deposits for housing, and other expenses associated with obtaining employment and housing. The Shelter Task Force also helps to raise awareness of the homeless problem in the area, functioning as Clarion County’s Local Housing Options Team (LHOT). Each county in Pennsylvania is required to have its own version of a LHOT. Clarion’s team, which is mostly made up of individuals in the housing field along with some community members, meets once per month to discuss funding, updates and projects.
As many live from paycheck-to-paycheck and are vulnerable to any setback they may face, services for the homeless and others at-risk are essential. Clarion County has several other agencies that offer services, including Stop Abuse For Everyone (SAFE), the Center for Community Resources (CCR), Community Action, United Way, Salvation Army, Charitable Deeds, the Clarion County Housing Authority, as well as several veterans programs, local churches and the ministerium.
The relative invisibly of homelessness in rural areas can present a challenge to delivering needed services. The homeless come from many different backgrounds; they can be seniors, veterans, individuals living with friends or family in a doubled-up situation, people with health problems or disabilities, low-wage workers struggling to pay their bills or at-risk youth.
Indivisible commends Clarion Shelter Task Force and other local organizations as they together help remove the stigma regarding poverty by educating the public that the hardships which the vulnerable face are in fact real.
Anyone who would like to donate to the Clarion Shelter Task Force can visit Bridge Builders Community Foundations at bbcf.org/product/bbcf-donation/ and specify the donation to the Clarion County project.