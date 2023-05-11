CLARION – Despite the temporary absence of a facility counselor, the mental health of inmates continues to be a top priority of Clarion County Jail officials.
Jail Warden Jeff Hornberger told prison board members at their April 5 meeting that the jail’s full-time counselor has been out with a medical issue.
“We have a return date, but it’s not going to be for a little bit,” the warden said of the counselor’s return to work. In the meantime, he noted, the jail is working on bringing outside therapists and counselors to provide services for the inmates. “We’re calling some outside agencies to come in and talk with some of these inmates.”
In April, according to Hornberger, 21 inmates were seen by the jail’s contracted psychiatrist, while eight individuals were placed on suicide watch. Pointing out that the statistics were higher than normal, the warden said the increase was likely due to the recent lack of full-time counseling services at the Paint Township lockup.
“Not having a counselor there every day of the week makes it a little bit hard and a little bit frustrating, but we’re working with what we have,” Hornberger said, adding that all of the inmates on suicide watch have been “taken care of” either in-house or by the contracted psychiatrist.
Since some jail staff aren’t trained in suicide prevention, Hornberger explained that they listen for key words or watch for certain behaviors from inmates when it comes to taking precautions for suicide threats.
“We take the precautions,” he said, noting that any inmate believed to be a suicide risk is immediately placed in a suicide smock — a velcro garment that can’t be tied in knots — and placed in a separate area of the jail, where they are continuously monitored depending on their degree of threat. “If it’s serious, it could be anywhere from a constant watch to a check every half hour.”
Prison Board vice chairman District Attorney Drew Welsh, who ran the meeting in the absence of chairman Commissioner Wayne Brosius, agreed with Hornberger’s assessment, adding that the jail also receives calls from families of inmates expressing concerns over their loved one’s mental health.
“Family members will call in if they have concerns about [an inmate], whether it be a preexisting situation or if they are told something over the phone,” Welsh said. “The jail takes that into account.”
Jail officials also pointed out that while inmates can be placed in a psychiatric facility for mental health needs, the process is not easy and they are often met with a waiting list for placement.
“There are options, but there are a lot of hoops to jump through to do something like that,” Welsh said.
Other Business
• Hornberger said the jail’s average daily population for April was around 78 inmates. There were a total of 41 commitments and 43 releases last month.
The warden said the jail averages around two inmates in per day and two out per day.
“It’s like a revolving door,” he said.
• Probation director Mike Blum reported that there are currently 89 individuals participating in the Intermediate Punishment Program — which includes three inmates on work release and 25 people on house arrest with electronic monitoring. No offenders were on bail supervision as of last week.