CLARION – “Jail is not free.” That’s according to Clarion County Jail Warden Jeff Hornberger who said last week that despite what many may think, inmates are responsible for several expenses during their time in the local lockup.
“We charge them for quite a few things that the general public doesn’t know about,” Hornberger told prison board members during their Aug. 4 meeting, noting that any funds collected from the inmates are turned over to the county treasurer’s office on a monthly basis. “It goes right into the prison commissary account.”
According to Hornberger, just to name a few, inmates are charged a $50 booking fee upon arrival at the jail, as well as co-pays for doctor visits and other medical services and prescription medications.
“The inmates pay $7 per prescription,” he said, noting that the full list of charges is listed in the inmate handbook. “If you’re on three meds at the jail, you get charged $21.”
When it comes to doctor visits, Hornberger said the jail will always try to use the inmate’s insurance first, but that it’s not always possible.
“Medicare does shut off,” he said, adding that most subsidies, including disability, are shut off within 30 days of a person’s incarceration. “We have to report everybody who is coming in, and they usually catch up with them pretty quick.”
Hornberger said the charges are taken automatically out of the inmates’ personal accounts, that are capped at $1,000 per inmate, which can also be used for telephone calls and to purchase items from the jail’s commissary.
He said, however, that if the inmate owes the jail any money, even from a previous sentence, that money will be deducted from the inmate’s account before anything else.
“If someone comes in and puts $20 in an inmate’s account and they owe us $50, we’re going to deduct 50 percent of what that inmate owes the jail first,” Hornberger said of cost recovery. “We don’t recoup it all, but we recoup about 45 to 50 percent of it.”
Hornberger said he receives “a lot” of complaints from the inmates and their family members about the charges.
“I tell them if I have to pay for my own prescription medicines on the outside, they should too,” he said, adding that the prescription fee was raised from $5 to $7 a few years ago, along with the booking fee from $25 to $50.
Commissioner Wayne Brosius, who serves as the prison board chairman, said that the prison board may want to consider raising the charges at a future meeting.
“Think about it until maybe the next meeting if somebody wants to bring it up again,” he said.
Hornberger said that when the money is placed in the jail’s commissary fund, it is used to purchase items that are directly related to the inmates.
“The county taxpayers have never paid for any uniform, sheet, towel or blanket,” he said. “That is all offset by this money.”
Other Business
• In his report, Hornberger said the jail’s average daily population for July was around 91 inmates. There were a total of 50 commitments and 45 releases that same month.
“The average daily population is starting to spike a little bit,” he said, pointing out that the jail has 12 inmates awaiting transport to the state penitentiary. “We’re working diligently with the sheriff’s department to get these people moved, but we’re at the mercy of the state Department of Corrections.”
• Probation director Mike Blum reported that there are currently 84 individuals participating in the Intermediate Punishment Program — which includes one inmate on work release, 19 people on house arrest with electronic monitoring and three offenders on bail supervision.