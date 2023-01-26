NEW BETHLEHEM – Minnie Williams, client service executive of Charles Leach in New Bethlehem, recently attended a continuing education class in Greensburg.
The class was sponsored by W.N. Tuscano Agency and the topic of the class was Personal Umbrella.
This class gave an overview of personal umbrella policies and reviewed cases where claims were filed under it, explaining how coverages come into play. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department requires continuing education credits to be completed for an agent to maintain their license. This class served as 1 continuing education credit.
Williams came to Charles Leach in 2004 as a receptionist. In 2005, she received her license for Property and Casualty Insurance, and in 2009, she was promoted to client service executive specializing in volunteer fire companies and municipalities.
She enjoys camping, being outside and spending time with her grandchildren, along with the rest of her family.