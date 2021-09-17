CLARION – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing three ramp closures as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.
The Westbound ramps at Exit 60 Shippenville will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17 through Monday, September 20 at 6:00 a.m.
Also closing will be the following ramps. Each will be a weeklong closure:
• Exit 45 Westbound St. Petersburg will be closed Monday, September 20 at 9:00 a.m. through Monday, September 27 at 6:00 a.m.
• Exit 45 Eastbound St. Petersburg ramps will be closed Monday, September 27at 9:00 a.m. through Monday, October 4 at 6:00 a.m.
Detour routes will be established with signage for each individual ramp as they are closed.
These closures will be weather permitting.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.