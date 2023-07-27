FOXBURG – After entertaining a large crowd a year ago, Pittsburgh’s premiere nine-piece cover band, The InTransit Band, returns to the Riverstone Estate in Foxburg on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and picnic — as well as their dancing shoes. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Tickets can be reserved by calling (724) 659-3153, or purchased online at alleghenyriverstone.org. Drive-ins are welcome. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available for purchase.
The concert is rain or shine, with the event moving indoors into the Olympic-sized H-Barn arena if it rains.
The night of music will feature the InTransit Band performing rock, Motown, pop, R&B, soul and easy listening jazz standards.
The band bas been bringing people to the dance floor for more than 20 years. Founded in 1995 by brothers Dave and Bill Stroyne, InTransit has performed at nearly every country club, upscale hotel and music venue in the Pittsburgh area. Collectively, the brothers have played more than 1,000 special events, galas and weddings. Although InTransit mostly performs in the Pittsburgh area, the band has traveled to neighboring states for corporate clients.
The InTransit band members are professional musicians with extensive experience, training and credits in the music industry. Members have shared the stage with such national acts as Celine Dion, Frankie Valli, Shania Twain, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, and many other well-known acts.
The concert is held at the Riverstone Estate, located at 352 Foxview Road in Foxburg.