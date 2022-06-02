NEW BETHLEHEM – New faces and a new location will soon be the order of the day for a mainstay New Bethlehem pizza shop, as the owners of Village Pizza move toward retirement after nearly 30 years in business.
“Things just fell into place, and it was time,” owner Jeff Bowser said, noting that June 18 will be the last day for the pizza shop in its current location along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
He and his wife, Rhonda, explained that even though they had thought about retiring at some point in the not-too-distant-future, the timeline moved up when they were were told earlier this year that the building Village has occupied since they took ownership in 1993 was being sold, and that they would have to be out by the end of June.
Little did they know at the time that another piece to the puzzle had already fallen into place several months earlier. Rhonda said that Denise George, a former employee at Village back in her high school days, had stopped by in November to order a pizza and catch up with the Bowsers.
“Three months later she came in and said she wanted to buy the business and move it,” Rhonda said.
After the shop closes in a couple of weeks, the Bowsers said everything will be moved across Broad Street to the Markel Building where George’s new Village Pizza will resume operations at some point in the next few months after the site is remodeled and ready to open under the same name.
“I’d like to see the name keep going,” Jeff said, noting that George also plans to keep the same recipes, same suppliers and more.
Rhonda said George’s interest in the business was a true blessing for she and her husband, as well as for several employees who will also move to the new location as well.
“We didn’t want to start over,” she said.
The Bowsers, who live in Distant, had their taste of starting a business in 1993 when Jeff’s brother purchased Paul’s Pizza in the same location, with the idea of Jeff and Rhonda operating the restaurant. A few years later, they took ownership and spent most of their days building Village Pizza.
“You don’t own a business, the business owns you,” Jeff said, noting that despite being tied down to the shop, he and his wife are grateful for the relationships they have built up with customers and others throughout the years along the main street.
“We’ve made a lot of friendships,” Rhonda said. “The community has been good to us.”
That support was most visible during a couple of floods that rocked the community, and left Village with a lot to clean up.
“During the floods, the town treated us so well,” she said.
Jeff added that perhaps even more challenging than coming back from floods was the extended shutdown of Broad Street for the big revitalization project two decades ago, when there wasn’t a street, parking or sidewalk in front of their business for some time.
“We survived that. We got by on deliveries,” he said, with Rhonda noting that the business has many regulars who keep the pizza orders coming.
So much so, in fact, that they said one particular delivery stands out as proof that the business and its customers can become like family. Jeff told the story of making regular deliveries to a family that had a big German Shepard that would bark at anyone who came near. After a while, he said, the dog had seen him so much, that it just sat there quietly when he would make deliveries.
“The man told his wife, ‘You’ve got to start cooking more. The dog thinks the pizza guy is part of the family,’” Jeff recalled.
And that family atmosphere has been a big part of what keeps bringing customers back slice after slice, year after year.
“We’ve become a family to most of our customers,” Rhonda said.
The Bower’s family has also become a big part of the business. They said that both of their daughters — Maggie and Jessica — have worked in the restaurant, and grandkids begin helping out at an early age. One grandson still works at Village.
“Our kids grew up in here,” Rhonda said.
“It’s been a classic family business,” Jeff added.
The Bowsers said that’s why they are so happy that George will be taking over, as she has also been apart of the Village family throughout the years.
“We’re going full circle,” Rhonda said.
The Bowsers said they would help transition George into the new location, and that George has been working at the shop here and there to re-familiarize herself with the business. Rhonda said they’ve been telling their customers of the new location and new ownership that is soon coming.
“It’s all the same; it’s just going to be right over there,” she said, pointing out the large front window to the new location for Village Pizza. “It was meant to be.”