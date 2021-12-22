INDIANA — Students from Clarion County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
Provost Scholars from this area include:
- Maura L. King of East Brady — B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education.
- Addison A. Minich of New Bethlehem, — B.A. in Theatre/Musical Theatre, BA.
- Jacob A. Weverink of New Bethlehem — B.A. in Theatre, BA.
- Bridget Ann O’Brien of Strattanville — Vocational Ext Certification.
A complete listing of Provost Scholars is available on IUP’s website: www.iup.edu.