INDIANA — Students from Clarion County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.

Provost Scholars from this area include:

  • Maura L. King of East Brady — B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education.
  • Addison A. Minich of New Bethlehem, — B.A. in Theatre/Musical Theatre, BA.
  • Jacob A. Weverink of New Bethlehem — B.A. in Theatre, BA.
  • Bridget Ann O’Brien of Strattanville — Vocational Ext Certification.

A complete listing of Provost Scholars is available on IUP’s website: www.iup.edu.

