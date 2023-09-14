NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce has named the J.M. Smucker Company as its member of the month for September.
With’s New Bethlehem’s Peanut Butter Festival ready to begin, the Smucker’s peanut butter factory in New Bethlehem is the perfect business to be featured in September.
The J.M. Smucker Company has been an economic pillar in New Bethlehem since purchasing the H.B. DeViney peanut butter factory on Keck Avenue in 1965. Not only has Smucker’s been a linchpin in the area’s economy for 58 years, but Julia Sabin, the Smucker’s plant manager in 1996, was instrumental in getting the very first Peanut Butter Festival off the ground.
The company was founded in 1897 by Jerome Monroe Smucker, an Orrville, Ohio farmer who began making apple butter and selling it from a horse drawn wagon. After a generation, the company incorporated in 1921, and by 1928 was marketing jams, jellies and fruit preserves in Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
During the last 50 years, The J.M. Smucker Co. also embarked on a program of product diversification. After nearly a century of focusing on jams, jellies, fruit juices — and peanut butter — Smuckers is now a major player in the pet food (and treats) and the coffee markets. Among the brands that Smuckers produces in the U.S. and abroad are: Bick’s (pickles and condiments); Carnation (milk in Canada); Crosse & Blackwell (traditional English foods); Five Roses (flour in Canada); Jif (peanut butter); Knott’s Berry Farm (preserves); Laura Scudder’s (peanut butter); Robin Hood (flour in Canada); Smucker’s Uncrustables (sandwiches); Meow Mix (cat food); Milk-Bone (dog treats); Café Bustelo; Café Pilon; Dunkin’ (K-Cup, pre-made coffee); and Folgers.
The Smuckers peanut butter factory in New Bethlehem is one of three such Smucker’s facilities in the U.S. The factory on Keck Avenue was originally built as a brewery and served as a milk processing plant when the H.B. DeViney Co. purchased it in 1946 and converted it to a peanut butter factory, manufacturing Kitchen King Peanut Butter.
Smucker’s bought the plant on Oct. 13, 1965. It is a manufacturing and distribution center for Smucker’s peanut butter products and labels.
Since then, Smuckers has been an integral part of the Redbank Valley community and of the Peanut Butter Festival. The company remains an active and vibrant member of the community and continues to sponsor the festival’s queen and princess scholarship contest.
Jeff Snodgrass, current plant manager, said that the main goal of the peanut butter factory in New Bethlehem is to deliver popular peanut butter products consumers trust for themselves and their families every day. The J.M. Smucker Co. is inspired by its purpose, “Feeding Connections That Help Us Thrive — Life Tastes Better Together.”
“We have been proudly producing peanut butter in New Bethlehem for 58 years and are unrelentingly committed to delivering quality products through our stringent processes while offering a positive work environment that supports our employees,” he said. “We offer competitive wages and a very good benefit package which begins on day one of employment.”
Mr. Snodgrass also mentioned that the peanut butter factory has nearly 60 employees with an average of almost 10 years of service. They are currently hiring for a number of positions.