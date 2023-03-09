BROOKVILLE – Lots of new things are happening at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds this year.
Country Music Concert
Appearing in front of the grandstand on Wednesday, July 19, during the 2023 Jefferson County Fair will be country music singer/songwriter Jackson Dean, with special guest Chase McDaniel.
Born in Maryland, Dean is known for his old school, gritty style of country music. Following an early career of local performances in his hometown, Jackson has joined bills with superstar acts like Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn and Brothers Osborne.
Becoming the highest charting country single for a new artist since 2015, Jackson’s Top 10-and-climbing debut, “Don’t Come Lookin,’” has already made waves after being featured on the soundtrack for Netflix’s The Ice Road as well as Paramount Network’s hit series Yellowstone.
Chase McDaniel was raised by his grandparents in Kentucky with traditional family values and old school country music, growing up with the music of George Jones, Johnny Cash and Conway Twitty.
He released his first song, “Relapse,” online garnering more than 2 million streams and his follow-up “Project,” also released without industry hype, had more than 1.2 million streams in the first week.
Tickets for the concert are $10, general grandstand admission, and $25, pit, in addition to the regular $10 gate admission. Concert ticket prices will increase by $5 on Sunday, July 16. More information is available and tickets can be purchased now by visiting the fair’s webpage, www.jeffcofair.com.
Wine, Shine and Dine
In coordination with the annual Spring Fling, this year’s event will also include a Wine, Shine and Beer Walk. Both events will be held Saturday, April 29.
Registration for the wine walk will begin at 11 a.m. in the United Electric expo building, with tastings to begin at noon. The dinner will begin at 5 p.m.
“We will have various vendors spread throughout the fairgrounds for you to do some taste testing and buying,” fair authority member Stefany Minich said. “Once you’re done tasting, pick up your purchases at the wine check and then head to the exhibit buildings where we will have our annual Fling dinner and cash drawing. We will also have chances at a basket raffle, rip tickets and more available all day long.”
Tickets for Wine, Shine and Dine are $30. Tickets for the dinner and drawing only are $10. Each ticket will admit one adult and individuals must be 21 years or older, showing valid ID at registration, to participate in the wine walk.
Temperature Blankets
With a little help from the weather, a new contest for crafters will be featured at this year’s Jefferson County Fair.
Those who like to knit or crochet are invited to make a temperature blanket, based on daily temperatures for a given period of time. Ten colors are selected, representing temperature changes. Susan Alexander said, “Traditionally, temperature blanket color palettes consist of colors you could find in a primary color rainbow. Usually red represents the warmest temperatures and blue stands in for the coolest temps.”
Those making a temperature blanket committed to crocheting or knitting one to three rows/rounds daily, using the temperature gauge for the color choice each day. Temperature ranges for each color chosen are: -20° to 1°, 2° to 12°, 13° to 23°, 24° to 34°, 35° to 45°, 46° to 56°, 57° to 67°, 68° to 78°, 79° to 89° and 90° to 100°.
Alexander said there will be two divisions, knitting and crocheting, with three classes of blankets in each division, based on size. Crafters can learn more about making a temperature blanket by visiting temperature-blanket.com.
Royalty Pageant
The board voted unanimously to suspend the royalty program for this year’s pageant.
“The Jefferson County Fair Authority values the Royalty Scholarship program and those who volunteer to operate the program,” board member Toni Facchine said. “The fair authority has concluded that with the resignation of several committee members, we will take the year off to re-evaluate the program; therefore, there will be no Royalty Scholarship program in 2023. Any questions can be directed to the fair office at 814-849-5530.”
Youth Field Day
Allen Campbell discussed the probability of moving the Youth Field Day activities to the fairground, beginning next year.
Board member Philip Kuntz said committee members had looked at the fairgrounds and “there’s a lot of possibilities. We might have to fine tune it a bit.” He mentioned buildings and areas that could be used for up to 15 events, and said it “would depend on the weather. If the weather is going to be nice, a lot of the guys are possibly going to prefer to be outside. We talked it over and Allen thought it was very doable, and I think it is doable.”
After discussion, the weekend of June 7-8, 2024, was tentatively set for the first Youth Field Day at the fairgrounds. “It is still in the planning stages to move forward,” Kuntz said.
”Everything looks good,” Campbell said. “I could make everything work. I actually think we could do everything we need to do below the access road. All in all, everybody in my group seems very enthused.”
Youth Field Days is open to youth ages 6 to 17, with no charge to participate. Approximately 150 boys and girls attend each year. This year’s event at Reynlow Park has been canceled.
Other Action
• The board voted unanimously to change the time for all meetings to 6 p.m., beginning in April.
• Jeff McMaster, chairman of the building and grounds committee, reported that the new part of the waterline will be connected to the old. His committee was authorized to approve all contracts and agreements.
• Board president Wayne Jackson outlined a list of spring maintenance projects to be done to get the fairgrounds ready for summer events.
Next Meeting
The next meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the conference room of the Conservation Center.