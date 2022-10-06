SUMMERVILLE – Enthusiasm is the word to describe a new program launched this week by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging.
Each Tuesday senior citizens from Jefferson County, as well as nearby counties, will be able to enjoy a free lunch at the Eats and Sweets restaurant in Summerville.
Autumn Berfield, owner of the restaurant with her husband Matt, said she is “excited to do this. Summerville is certainly a depressed area, and delivery of meals to seniors is difficult. This is something I wanted to do even before we opened” the restaurant.
The lunch, which is paid by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, will include an entree such as beef taco salad, mashed potato bowl, grilled cheese sandwich and homemade vegetable soup or a chef salad. Also included in the meal will be coffee, milk or water. Extras, such as pie or ice cream, will be paid by the customer.
The meals will be available for dine-in or take-out, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. No reservations for the meals are required.
To receive the lunches, seniors are asked to complete an assessment form for the JCAAA. The forms are available at local senior centers, the JCAAA office on Main Street in Brookville, and also at Eats and Sweets.
A meet and greet was held at the restaurant Monday to help seniors complete the assessment forms. Case aide Ciera Emery said, “There is a lot of interest in this new program.” By early Monday morning more than 30 seniors had signed up to receive the lunches.