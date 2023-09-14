NEW BETHLEHEM – After last year’s debut was a huge hit, a variety of Jeeps from various eras will once again descend on New Bethlehem for the Peanut Butter Festival’s second annual Jeep Invasion.
The Jeeps will be showcased along Water Street starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. They will also take part in the Peanut Butter Festival Parade at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Wilds Jeepers, a family oriented non-profit organization and Jeep-owners club based in the PA Wilds region of Northern Pennsylvania, will host the event.
In New Bethlehem, any Jeep owner is welcome to join in the fun.
“Bring your Jeep and show it off,” said Leslieann Salizzoni, a member of Wilds Jeepers. “There are no requirements; any Jeep and model is welcome.”
She said that Jeep owners who register will be eligible for a door price.
“We are hoping for a great turnout for the community,” she said.
Jeep owners who take part in the event can enter a raffle for a 2024 membership to Wild Jeepers, as well as merchandise and more. Awards will be presented for the Farthest Traveled, People’s Choice and Committee’s Choice for those who register.
Wild Jeepers offers a wide variety of events for Jeep owners and families to actively enjoy the beautiful land of the area while helping to make it more enjoyable for all who wish to visit. Whether you like to take your rig off-road and challenge yourself on obstacles, or head out on dirt or paved roads with friends in your Jeep to see things you have never seen before, Wilds Jeepers is there to show the way.