BROOKVILLE – Jefferson-Clarion Head Start Inc. invites local communities to join in celebrating “The Week Of The Young Child” that will be held from Monday, April 17 to Friday, April 21. The purpose of this week is to inform the public about early childhood programs and to recognize that all young children need and deserve high-quality early learning experiences that prepare them for success in school and life.
Jefferson-Clarion Head Start will serve over 700 children in Jefferson and Clarion Counties this year through Head Start, Pre-K Counts, Early Head Start and Parents As Teachers (PAT) programs. These pre-school and family development programs serve children from birth to five years of age, and also pregnant women.
Head Start, Early Head Start and Pre-K Counts are now accepting applications for enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year. As a way to inform the public about the program, and for anyone interested in seeing a classroom or talking to staff, each classroom/site will be celebrating by holding open houses during this week with refreshments and activities available for attendees.
The classrooms, locations, dates and times of the open houses in the area are listed below:
- A-C Valley Head Start — Tuesday, April 18, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at St. Petersburg Community Center, located at 144 Church Street, Suite 20 in St. Petersburg.
- A-C Valley Pre-K Counts — Wednesday, April 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at A-C Valley Elementary School, located at 776 Route 58, Room 113 in Foxburg.
- Clarion Pre-K Counts — Monday, April 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Clarion Elementary School, located at 800 Boundary Street, Room B12 in Clarion.
- Clarion-Limestone Pre-K Counts — Tuesday, April 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School, located at 4091 CL School Road, Room 8 in Strattanville.
- Knox Head Start — Tuesday, April 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Keystone Elementary School, located at 451 Huston Road, Room K1 in Knox.
- Knox Pre-K Counts — Tuesday, April 18, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Keystone Elementary School, located at 451 Huston Road, Room 2 Knox.
- New Bethlehem Head Start — Wednesday, April 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 401 Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
- New Bethlehem Pre-K Counts — Wednesday, April 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 401 Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
- Rimersburg Head Start — Tuesday, April 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 350 Eccles Street in Rimersburg.
- Rimersburg Pre-K Counts — Thursday, April 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rimersburg Elementary School, located at 88 School Street in Rimersburg.
For more information, call (814) 849-3660 or 1-800-628-6150.