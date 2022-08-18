BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Historical Society is now in the middle of its Capital Campaign for renovations and repairs for its new rchives, Collections and Community Resource Center.
The society is seeking business sponsors as well as individual and family patrons for the project. Significant donations will be permanently recognized at the new facility.
“Why did we need this building for our new Archives? Why are we moving our collections from our Jefferson Street Archives Buildings?” said JCHS Operations Director Kay Lyons. “Because we are completely out of space! In addition, our existing archives buildings are not easily accessed. There is no driveway and access is via gargantuan stone quarry steps and then climbing not-to-code stairs to the main entrance. The current buildings are also not staff- or visitor-friendly, as we have no space for cleaning and conserving items and no space for a visitor research room.”
Lyons said that when completed, the society will have adequate spaces for offices, a Community Resource Center for research, spaces for archive (documents/photos, etc.) and larger items (collections), and a courthouse records room. It will also have a preservation/conservation space where members can process donated items.
In addition, the extensive grounds will still be available to the public.
“We plan to stage community events such as concerts, mini-craft shows, outside theatre/reenactments, all sorts of events to appeal to all ages,” Lyons said. “We also plan events geared toward school students, scout troops and other groups.”
To date, the society has received $10,500 in financial contributions from some Brookville businesses and from businesses outside of the area, as well as from individuals, both resident and non-resident “natives.”
“We thank them all and look forward to more supporting donations from Brookville businesses, as well as from businesses and residents of the entire county,” Lyons said.
Repairs and renovations to the first floor of the new facility are 75 percent complete. A first floor restroom is being made ADA accessible. New windows and doors have been added, a new HVAC system was installed, new electrical wiring was added, along with new interior steps, framing, drywall repairs, concrete repairs and painting. New exterior siding and insulation will begin this month, along with gutters and drainpipes, fascia and soffit repairs.
In the office area, the ADA restroom and interior stairs need to be completed. Beverage Air is designing and manufacturing a stainless steel countertop for the archive processing/conservation area.
The second floor will be a fall-winter project for the Decker Professional Service construction crew.
“The first floor is now ready for us to begin moving items from our current two collections buildings,” Lyons said. “We need help moving, too. If you can spare a few hours of your time, contact kburkett-jchc@windstream.net for our moving schedule.”
Businesses, individuals and families interested in contributing to this campaign are invited to donate at the History Center or mail a donation specifying “Capital Campaign.” Donations by individuals can be made online at jchconline.org, by mail, in person or by credit card over the phone.
For more information, call (814) 849-0077.