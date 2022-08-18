Archives2

WAYNE KOCHER works on a bookcase platform at the new archives facility being developed by the Jefferson County Historical Society.

BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Historical Society is now in the middle of its Capital Campaign for renovations and repairs for its new rchives, Collections and Community Resource Center.

The society is seeking business sponsors as well as individual and family patrons for the project. Significant donations will be permanently recognized at the new facility.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos