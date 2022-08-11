Demolition Derby
The demolition derby attracted a large crowd at the 2022 Jefferson County Fair.

 Alex Nelson

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Fair received nearly perfect marks when John Berne visited the event. Berne, from the McKean County Fair, is a director on The Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs.

“He gave us the highest rating in every category,” said Dave Love, business advisor for the Jefferson County Fair Authority. “We received all ‘fours’ except parking, and we received a three for our grass parking lot. Everyone who has a grass parking lot gets a three. It was the best evaluation we’ve ever received.”

