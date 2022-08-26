BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County’s 4-H Air Rifle Club, Top Guns, hosted the annual Regional 4-H Air Rifle Event at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Seven members from the Top Guns competed against members from Cameron, Potter and Centre counties from three shooting positions in four different age divisions. Jefferson County members were coached by 4-H volunteers Philip Kuntz, Renee Stiver, Max Pifer and Sunni Reddinger.
Individual placings are as follows: In the 8 to 10-year-old division, Jaxson Kuntz placed second and Trey Wilson placed fourth. In the 11 to 12-year-old division, Ally Wilson placed first, Addison Stiver placed second, Caleb Werner placed fifth and Austin Kuntz placed sixth. No Jefferson County members competed in the 13 to 15-year-old division. In the 16 to 18-year-old division, Karlee Stiver placed sixth.
Team placings are as follows: The 8 to 10-year-old team, comprised of Trey Wilson, Easton Reddinger and Jaxson Kuntz placed first. The 11 to 12-year-old team comprised of Ally Wilson, Caleb Werner, Addison Stiver and Austin Kuntz placed third. There were no teams in the older age divisions.
Senior member Karlee Stiver went on to compete at the Pennsylvania State 4-H Shooting Sports Contest in Pennsylvania Furnace on April 9.