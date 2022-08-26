air rifle winners
Buy Now

Members and volunteers from the Top Guns 4-H Air Rifle Club are pictured during the awards ceremony at the Regional 4-H Air Rifle Event held at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Brookville.

 Amanda Kanouff

BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County’s 4-H Air Rifle Club, Top Guns, hosted the annual Regional 4-H Air Rifle Event at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

Seven members from the Top Guns competed against members from Cameron, Potter and Centre counties from three shooting positions in four different age divisions. Jefferson County members were coached by 4-H volunteers Philip Kuntz, Renee Stiver, Max Pifer and Sunni Reddinger.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos