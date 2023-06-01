CLARION – A Job and Educational Fair will be held at the Clarion Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7.
The event is sponsored by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, PA CareerLink and the Clarion Mall.
Twenty businesses are signed up so far, including: Advanced Drainage Systems, Butler Health System Clarion Hospital, Clarion Area Agency on Aging, Clarion Area School District, Clarion Bathware ABC, Clarion Psychiatric Center, Community Resources for Independence, ESS, GoodHart Sons Inc., Hickman Lumber Company, Kronospan, Lifeway Services, Matson Lumber Company, Modern Living Solutions by Greystar, New Light Inc., PA Pride, Structural Modular Innovations, UFP Parker LLC, United States Postal Service, and University of Pittsburgh Manufacturing Assistance Center.
For more information, call (814) 226-9161.