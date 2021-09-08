CLARION – A Job and Educational Fair will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Clarion Mall.
The event is sponsored by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, and Clarion Mall.
Businesses and educational institutions that are currently signed up as of Aug. 27 include: Abraxas I; American Precast Industries; Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission; Butler Health System Clarion Hospital; C93 Radio; Clarion Bathware; Clarion County Children and Youth Services; Davis Archway Treatment Center; Kittanning Beauty Academy; Klapec Trucking Company; Kronospan, U.S.A.; Lifeway Services, LLC; New Light, Inc.; Pennsylvania State Police; Precision Manufacturing Institute; Swartfager Welding; The ARC of Clarion and Venango Counties; Training Toward Self Reliance, Inc.; UFP – Parker, LLC; UPMC and Valley Advantages.
Recent college or high school graduates, as well as individuals looking for new or additional opportunities are invited to attend. Participants will have a chance to win one of four $25 gift certificates to Red River Roadhouse.
For more, email tracy@clarionpa.com or call (814) 226-9161.