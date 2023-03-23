CLARION – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, along with PA CareerLink and the Clarion Mall, will host a a Job and Educational Fair on Wednesday, March 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clarion Mall.
All businesses and educational institutions are invited to participate in this event. The cost to participate is $35 for chamber members and $55 for non-chamber members.
As of March 14, the following businesses have signed up to take part: Abraxas Youth & Family Services, Advanced Drainage Systems, Bureau of Blindness & Visual Services, Burns & Burns Associates Inc., Charles P. Leach Agency, Clarion Bathware ABC, CRI, ESS, Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., GoodHart Sons Inc., Hickman Lumber Company, Kronospan, Liberty Electronics Inc., Matric Group, New Light Inc., PA Pride, Pennsylvania State Police, UFP Parker LLC and United States Postal Service.
For businesses wishing to take part, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at tracy@clarionpa.com or (814) 226-9161.