HAWTHORN – Group sessions will be held for those suffering from loss beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the Hawthorn Church of the Nazarene’s fellowship hall.
Additional sessions will be at 6 p.m. on March 16, 23 and 30. Also, on April 13 and 20.
Each meeting will start with the sharing of a meal.
The purpose of this group is to help those who are in mourning to focus on the significant loss in their life, face the pain of the loss, learn coping mechanisms and begin the reintegration process.
These grief journey sessions are free and open to the public.
The Hawthorn Church of the Nazarene fellowship hall is located at 1179 Chestnut Street in Hawthorn.
For more information on how to register, call (814) 746-0245 or email hawthorncotn@gmail.com.