Wedding dress

BARBARA MOGLE HAUGHNEY displays her wedding dress from 1975, along with the dress her mother, Helen Laughlin Mogle, wore in 1951. The dresses, along with their histories and wedding photos, will be included in the upcoming June Bridal Tea at the Redbank Valley History Center.

NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a June Bridal Tea on Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at the History Center along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.

More than 20 bridal dresses will be on display from the 1930s to the present. Harpist Phyllis Howard will provide music. A tea station, tea sandwiches and cookies will be provided for guests.

There will be a presentation about Dresses of Decades, highlighting the trends and fashions that were worn.

Reservations are required. The cost is $12 per person. Reservations can be made by calling (704) 574-4694 or emailing dhuffman7050@gmail.com.

