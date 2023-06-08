NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a June Bridal Tea on Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at the History Center along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
More than 20 bridal dresses will be on display from the 1930s to the present. Harpist Phyllis Howard will provide music. A tea station, tea sandwiches and cookies will be provided for guests.
There will be a presentation about Dresses of Decades, highlighting the trends and fashions that were worn.
Reservations are required. The cost is $12 per person. Reservations can be made by calling (704) 574-4694 or emailing dhuffman7050@gmail.com.