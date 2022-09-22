RIMERSBURG – A proposal to bring a junior high baseball program to Union and A-C Valley schools is under review by Union School District officials, following a presentation last week.
Union athletic director Scott Kindel was joined by A-C Valley/Union baseball coaches John Irwin and Laine Larimore at the Sept. 15 Union school board meeting to pitch an idea to bring baseball to younger students in junior high.
“This is the only program that does not have a feeder program through the school,” Kindel said of baseball, which currently operates a joint varsity program for students in grades 9-12 at Union and A-C Valley.
Kindel noted that other districts in the area have started junior high programs, including Karns City and Moniteau. He also said that the current A-C Valley/Union program has made great strides since coming together last season, making the playoffs for the first time this past spring.
Kindel also said he feels the junior high program would not cut into the local Little League’s numbers, as the school season ends before the Little League season can begin.
“We’re not going to hurt the Little League program,” Kindel said. “If anything, we’re going to help it.”
Irwin said that interest in the school baseball program is growing, with 29 students already saying they plan to play varsity and junior varsity this spring, and another 14 taking part in a fall league.
“We’re getting a lot of interest,” he said. “I think it’s very important to get our kids playing together at the junior high level.”
Kindel said that between the two schools, facilities won’t be an issue, and that they can try to reuse uniforms that the schools already own.
School board president Brenda Brinker said that before the board could consider approving a new program, it would need to know the projected costs. She also asked if there might be trouble finding coaches for the new team.
Irwin said coaching should not be an issue, as he already has seven or eight people lined up to help with varsity alone.
“I think we can get the volunteers,” he said.
“I don’t see coaching being an issue,” Kindel added.
Kindel said he felt the costs to the district would be minimal, and that the new team would try to share transportation already being provided for the varsity team. He said they would work on a cost analysis to bring before the board.
“We’re here for the kids,” Irwin said.
• The board heard from parent Lacy Smith, who was joined by her daughter and another parent, to raise concerns about the district’s dress code policy. They disputed the school’s ruling that their daughters’ shorts were inappropriate for school. Brinker told them that the district uses a mathematical formula to determine the proper length for shorts, and that the criteria was established by school staff.
• After the Clarion County Drug and Alcohol Commission had Narcan kits available to distribute at the Union High School open house in August, Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that procedures have been put in place so that the district can approve anything that is handed out at the schools by outside groups.
• Board member Jeff Shirey was appointed as a representative to the Clarion County Career Center board.
• The board approved having an appraisal of school property performed by the Industrial Appraisal Co. at a cost of $3,880. The onsite appraisal will look at the recent improvements to the school buildings, as well as fixed and movable equipment.
• Jennifer Monnoyer, Angie Hawk and Jen Walker were hired as homework helpers for the school year at a rate of $30 per hour.
• Tenure was granted to Mary Sweeney and Emily Ellenberger.
• Bailey Slike was hired as a long-term substitute teacher from Oct. 24-31.
• Permission was granted for the Union Prom Committee and Travel Club to host a vendor and craft show at the high school on Saturday, Nov. 5.