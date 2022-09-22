RIMERSBURG – A proposal to bring a junior high baseball program to Union and A-C Valley schools is under review by Union School District officials, following a presentation last week.

Union athletic director Scott Kindel was joined by A-C Valley/Union baseball coaches John Irwin and Laine Larimore at the Sept. 15 Union school board meeting to pitch an idea to bring baseball to younger students in junior high.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos