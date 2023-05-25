HAWTHORN – The Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Company has announced that the 6th Annual Kayak/Canoe Poker Run will be held on Saturday, May 27.
This event consists of a 9-mile float for kayaks and canoes on Red Bank Creek starting at the bridge in Summerville and ending at the boat launch in Hawthorn.
This secluded section of the Redbank is an enjoyable scenic float with minimal class one rapids and only basic paddling skills required.
Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon.
Kayaks should be first dropped at the launch site in Summerville and then participants proceed to registration at the canoe launch located just off Route 28 at Pottery Field in Hawthorn.
A shuttle service will move participants back to the launch sites in Summerville.
A picnic lunch and rest stop will be provided at the midpoint float checkpoint. The cost of lunch is $20 for adults over 18 and $5 for participants 17 and under.
Participants over 18 years of age have a chance to win a $500 first prize for the best hand and $100 for the worst hand from a straight poker draw of cards picked at checkpoint locations during the float.
For more information and a reduced price pre-registration, visit www.hawthorn560.com.
Individuals can also register the day of the event.
Questions should be directed to kenburkett@comcast.net or call (814) 229-2816.