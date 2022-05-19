HAWTHORN – The 5th Annual Kayak/Canoe Poker Run sponsored by the Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Company will be held on Sunday, June 5.
This event consists of a nine-mile float for kayaks and canoes on Red Bank Creek starting at the bridge in Summerville and ending at the boat launch in Hawthorn. This mostly secluded section of the Red Bank is an enjoyable scenic float with minimal Class 1 rapids and only basic paddling skills required. An optional shorter starting point at Heathville is also available and can be selected at the registration desk.
Participants have a chance to win a $500 first prize for the best hand and $100 for the worst hand from a straight poker draw of cards picked at stopping locations during the float.
Registration for adults 18 and over is $20 and includes a picnic lunch. A $5 cover charge for children under 18 covers their meal. Various prizes for kids will also be awarded.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. at the Hawthorn canoe launch located just off Route 28 at Pottery Field, and a shuttle service will move participants to the launch sites at the Summerville or Heathville bridges.
For more information and pre-registration, visit www.hawthorn560.com or call (814) 229-2816. Individuals can also register the day of the event.