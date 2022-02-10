ST. PETERSBURG – Imagine a house party with a couple hundred of your family and friends stopping by throughout the day.
Now imagine that house party, centered around pick-up games of kickball played outside in the middle of February, having sponsors and raising thousands of dollars through donations, raffles and auctions for people in need.
That’s exactly what Vince and Carrie Forsythe will be hosting at their St. Petersburg residence on Saturday, Feb. 19.
“This is the 12th year we’ve done this,” Vince Forsythe said. “When our kids were little, both had health issues and we spent significant time in the hospital; over 100 and some days in Children’s Hospital (Pittsburgh) and Shriner’s in Erie. The money got tight, things were tight.”
He continued, “We were blessed to have some local people, different organizations, churches and things like that donate to us. Really a little shot in the arm. As the years went by, my wife and I decided to pay it forward a little bit. We had this crazy idea and decided maybe have kickball, have a bonfire, maybe raise a little money.”
Though originally begun as something unique to do in the middle of winter, the event has grown and is now more focused on fundraising and less on kickball.
The first year the Forsythes hosted approximately 30 people and raised $200 for the Boys and Girls Club of Emlenton. Vince Forsythe estimates they now raise over $30,000 each year. Because it also started attracting so many people to their home, approximately 200 to 300, the Forsythes were forced to keep it a somewhat private affair.
Monies raised are split between two individuals needing assistance with medical expenses. A portion also goes to the Clarion County Shriners.
“We usually have two [people we raise money for]; it’s gotten so big I do it for two people. It’s typically children, but this year was a blessing, we didn’t know any local children who really had any issues. We came across two ladies that had some issues, that really could use some help,” reported Forsythe.
This year money will be split between the families of Jess Cyphert and the late Shari Shovestull. The Forysthes heard about Cyphert through Charitable Deeds in Knox, while they knew of Shovestull through Vince’s friendship with her husband, Paul, a fellow member of the Shriners.
Cyphert, who lives in Lucinda, has experienced health concerns since 2001. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August 2021 and hospitalized with a brain bleed in November. Since August, she has only been home for about a month, having required seven hospitalizations for extended stays or procedures.
Shovestull developed COVID in September 2021, which led to the diagnosis of lymphoma in her liver and lungs when she experienced complications during recovery from the virus. In December, she was air-lifted to Erie for heart issues and blood clots in her lungs. The former Strattanville resident passed away following her short battle with cancer on Jan. 16.
Remarkably, for raising so much money, it’s the Forsythe family who is almost solely responsible for organization and planning the event.
“It takes the whole family,” Forsythe said. “It’s a lot of running around. Between the two of us, we make it happen.”
Fundraising begins in November with the Forsythes mailing more than 100 letters to businesses, organizations and clubs. After that, the emphasis turns to going door-to-door to obtain prizes for the day’s various raffles and auctions.
“I’ll take a day and go to Clarion and start hitting businesses for donations,” Forsythe said. “The past few years we’ve probably had 125 items for a silent auction and then we do a live auction because we get several bigger items. The last few years, our live auction has averaged $400 an item, which is pretty significant for a Saturday night in February.
“It amazes me that the people come out and spend the money they spend. Everybody’s so generous in reaching into their pockets to help somebody in need.”
In addition, the Forsythes have shirts made for the event; individuals pay $50 to have a name put on the back as sponsors. This year, the Forsythes obtained 110 sponsors.
The event, which Forsythe described as “people standing around a bonfire, maybe playing some kickball,” is held regardless of weather.
“It goes on rain or shine. Unfortunately, we’ve experienced it all over the 12 years. I think there were 17 inches of snow the one year we had it. We plowed the yard out — it didn’t melt until spring. It’s worth it in the end, it really is,” commented Forsythe.
By the time this year’s fundraising is done and the event has come and gone, Forsythe estimates more than $200,000 will have been raised since 2010 — $120,000 coming in the last four years alone.
“We are blessed to live in a community such as this, it’s a wonderful place to live, down here in the bottom of Clarion County,” Forsythe said. “Just the fact that you can raise that kind of money, especially during times like this last year, the COVID year. Even with money tight, people dig in their pockets and give $20 here, $30 there; it adds up, it makes a difference. We’re blessed to live where we live, we appreciate it every day.”
Those seeking to donate to Forsythe’s Annual Snowball Kickball Fundraiser should contact Vince Forsythe at (724) 996-3451.