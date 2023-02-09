KITTANNING – Kindergarten registration and student screening for the 2023-2024 school year in the Armstrong School District will take place in the upcoming weeks.
Parents are asked to call their child’s school to schedule a 30-minute appointment for one of the dates listed below:
- Dayton Elementary — March 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (814) 257-8816.
- Elderton Elementary — March 15, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call (724) 354-2131.
- Lenape Elementary — Feb. 27, 28 and March 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Evening Dates: Feb. 28 and March 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. Call (724) 763-5299.
- Shannock Valley Elementary — March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (724) 783-6991.
- West Hills Primary March 14, 15 and 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Evening Dates: March 15 and 16 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Call (724) 548-7651.
Admission to kindergarten will be limited to children reaching five years of age on or before Aug. 31.
Parents/guardians are asked to bring the following information to registration:
- An original copy of the child’s birth certificate.
- The child’s immunization records.
- Proof of residency with an accurate description of the location of your residence including municipality, road names, and landmarks for the purpose of planning transportation routes.
Registration forms can be downloaded from the district’s website and completed prior to registration to save time. Parents may also stop at the school to pick-up a registration packet, complete the forms and bring them to registration. Official registration must be done in person.
For more information, contact your child’s school.