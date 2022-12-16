NEW BETHLEHEM – Students in Salena McCullough’s kindergarten class at Redbank Valley Primary School have written the following letters to Santa:
Dear Santa,
My name is Killian. I am five years old. I have been mostly good. Thank you for the calkbrd you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a remot bik. If you have time I would also like an alfubet can set. I will leave cles and milc for you and fud for the reindeer.
— Killian
Dear Santa,
My name is Carson. I am six years old. I have been very good. Thank you for the red bike you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a Monstr Truc. If you have time I would also like a yellow bike. I will leave cookies for you and carets for the reindeer.
— Carson
Dear Santa,
My name is Taya. I am five years old. I have been very good. Thank you for the makup you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a Brbe dol. If you have time I would also like a kolc. I will leave coces and milc for you and carits for the reindeer.
— Taya
Dear Santa,
My name is Amelia. I am five years old. I have been very good. Thank you for the makup you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a baskitbol. If you have time I would also like a prinses set. I will leave a cande can for you and carits for the reindeer.
— Amelia
Dear Santa,
My name is Dakota. I am five years old. I have been very good. Thank you for the macup you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a Brbe campr. If you have time I would also like a macup set. I will leave presents for you and crits for the reindeer.
— Dakota
Dear Santa,
My name is Kamden. I am five years old. I have been very good. Thank you for the doctr kit you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a remot. If you have time I would also like a pac of Pocemon crds. I will leave melc and coces for you and corits for the reindeer.
— Kamden
Dear Santa,
My name is Sofia. I am six years old. I have been very good. Thank you for the makup you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a dres. If you have time I would also like a fare prinses sws. I will leave a cuces and mlc for you and a picr for the reindeer.
— Sofia
Dear Santa,
My name is Zaylynn. I am six years old. I have been mostly good. Thank you for the kids makup you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a tablet. If you have time I would also like a powr truk. I will leave a koces and milc for you and der food for the reindeer.
— Zaylynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Isabella. I am six years old. I have been very good. Thank you for batres you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a fotbol helmet. If you have time I would also like a tablet. I will leave milc for you and krits for the reindeer.
— Isabella
Dear Santa,
My name is Briar. I am six years old. I have been mostly good. Thank you for minis you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a Lego snak site. If you have time, I would also like a mini brnd. I will leave cuces and milc for you and carits for the reindeer.
— Briar
Dear Santa,
My name is Luca. I am five years old. I have been very good and a bit naughty. Thank you for Powr Wels Jep you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a Mine Brans. If you have time I would also like a TV. I will leave cucs and milc for you and carets for the reindeer.
— Luca
Dear Santa,
My name is Mya. I am five years old. I have been very good. Thank you for Brbe hos you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a remot car. If you have time I would also like a makup set. I will leave kokes and milk for you and kerets for the reindeer.
— Mya
Dear Santa,
My name is Aiden. I am six years old. I have been mostly good. Thank you for big trac rasecr you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a calculatr. If you have time I would also like a big tede bar. I will leave cooces for you and apls for the reindeer.
— Aiden
Dear Santa,
My name is Colton. I am seven years old. I have been very good. Thank you for jepe you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like pokemon krds. If you have time I would also like a remot Monstr Truk. I will leave khekes for you and seds for the reindeer.
— Colton
Dear Santa,
My name is Chase. I am six years old. I have been very good. Thank you for snake you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a remot cr. If you have time I would also like a huvrbrd. I will leave coces and milc for you and rander fud for the reindeer.
— Chase
Dear Santa,
My name is Landon. I am six years old. I have been mostly good. Thank you for the footbol gluvs you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a footbol helment. If you have time I would also like footboel spikis. I will leave milk and cokes for you and carits for the reindeer.
— Landon
Dear Santa,
My name is Grace. I am six years old. I have been very good. Thank you for the Brbe campr you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a Ranbow Hi dol. If you have time I would also like prete shos. I will leave coces and mlk for you and carits for the reindeer.
— Grace
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaden. I am five years old. I have been very good. Thank you for the ranbo blakit you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a fare findr. If you have time I would also like a set uv har clips. I will leave cuces and mlk for you and krits for the reindeer.
— Jaden
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryker. I am six years old. I have been very good. Thank you for the EC cr you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a hape clap. If you have time I would also like a fotbol. I will leave cuces and mlc for you and blaket for the reindeer.
— Ryker