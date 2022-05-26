NEW BETHLEHEM – An 18-year-old Kittanning man is facing charges after he was accused of stealing a vehicle on Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:45 p.m. along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Seamus Oskar Gross was charged with theft and corruption of minors.
According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Police Department received a call on Dec. 14 from Robert Haines who reported that his car had been stolen the night before from the parking lot of Broadwood Towers. The vehicle was recovered on Dec. 15 in the Summerville area of Jefferson County.
Through an investigation with information from Punxsutawney State Police, New Bethlehem officers reportedly discovered that another vehicle had been reported stolen from Summerville. That vehicle was also recovered, and an arrest was pending on Gross, who was found to be in possession of the stolen vehicle and was believed to be the driver.
Later on Dec. 15, reports state, NBPD located a vehicle along Vine Street in New Bethlehem, near Redbank Chevrolet, that had been reported stolen from Kittanning. Officers with the Kittanning Borough Police Department said that Gross was also the suspect in their vehicle theft case. Kittanning police also reported that Gross had a juvenile girl with him in the vehicle and that Gross had been taken into custody by Warren State Police.
During an interview at the NBPD station on Dec. 17, the juvenile told officers that she and Gross were driving in the stolen car from Kittanning when one of the tires blew in New Bethlehem. She reportedly admitted to assisting Gross in searching for open vehicles parked behind Broadwood Towers.
The girl alleged that Gross discovered keys in an SUV belonging to Haines and drove the vehicle to the next town.
While talking to police on Jan. 3, according to reports, Gross also said that he and the girl were coming into New Bethlehem when a tire blew on the vehicle they were driving. Gross said they parked near a shed and went to Broadwood Towers, where they searched for open vehicles and keys.
Although he admitted to finding a set of keys inside Haines’ vehicle, Gross allegedly denied that he had been the one to drive the vehicle and blamed it on the juvenile.
Charges were filed May 20 by NBPD Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.