KITTANNING – Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton announced Friday, June 16 the conviction of Bradley Shawn Wiegand, 29, of Kittanning, of one count of felony sexual abuse of children (causing or permitting a child to commit a sexual act intending the act to be photographed), two counts of felony unlawful communications with a minor, two counts of felony corruption of a minor and three counts of misdemeanor indecent assault.
The commonwealth secured the convictions following a two-day jury trial held on June 13 and 15 before Judge Chase G. McClister in the Court of Common Pleas of Armstrong County.
Wiegand was arrested in June 2021, following an investigation by Trooper Michael Graham of the Pennsylvania State Police criminal investigations unit, Kittanning barracks. The charges were the result of an investigation conducted by Graham into a report by the juvenile victim’s father that Wiegand had sexually assaulted the then 10-year-old victim, told the victim he wanted to have sex with the victim and coerced the victim to send him nude photographs.
After the initial report, the juvenile victim was forensically interviewed at Kay’s Cottage Child Advocacy Center. During the forensic interview, the child disclosed sexual abuse at the hands of the defendant. Forensic audits of electronic devices revealed communications between the defendant and the victim.
The case was tried by first assistant district attorney Rebecca Lozzi. Jury selection took place on Monday, June 12. The jury reached a unanimous verdict of guilty on all counts after approximately three-and-half hours of deliberation.
At trial, the commonwealth called the child victim, a family member of the child, a friend of the child who had witnessed contact between the child and the defendant, two witnesses in forensic computer/cell phone examination, the forensic interviewer from Kay’s Cottage, JoEllen Bowman and Graham as witnesses. Additionally, the jury was shown the video footage of the child victim’s forensic interview.
In response to the verdict, Charlton praised Lozzi as well as Graham and Bowman, the forensic interviewer.
“Ms. Lozzi has a proven track record of convicting those who prey on our children. The residents of Armstrong County are truly fortunate to have Ms. Lozzi as a prosecutor in their county, just as I am truly blessed to have her on my team,” Charlton said. “Any person thinking of committing such heinous crimes in Armstrong County should be on alert that they will be held accountable.”
Lozzi responded to the verdict stating, “I give all the credit in the world to this very brave young child who withstood 28 months of trauma before finally bravely testifying at trial and enduring extensive cross-examination by the defense. This conviction ends the criminal justice piece for this child, but healing doesn’t follow a timeline. I applaud the jury in this case for their conviction, as this child deserved justice.”
Graham added that the child victim stood their ground and was strong and brave throughout the entire process. He added that he was pleased that justice was served.
Upon motion of Lozzi, Judge McClister revoked Wiegand’s bond and ordered a sexual offenders assessment. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23.