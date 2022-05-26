NORTH BUFFALO TWP. – A 24-year-old Kittanning man is facing homicide and other charges after he was accused of shooting another man on May 22 in North Buffalo Township.
In addition to criminal homicide, Nicholas Fortuna was also charged with being in possession of an instrument of crime and a weapon.
According to reports, state police responded to the 200 Block of Wilson Road at approximately 10:20 p.m. for a report of an altercation involving gunfire.
The caller alleged that Fortuna had shot Jonathon Blackburn, 23, of Worthington.
At the scene, all individuals were detained and EMS was called. Blackburn was reportedly pronounced dead by the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office.
The state police Major Case Team was activated to further investigate the incident and surrounding circumstances. The investigation is ongoing.
Charges against Fortuna were approved by Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton and were filed with the office of District Judge J. Gary Decomo in Ford City.
Fortuna was placed in the Armstrong County Jail to await a preliminary hearing.
No further information was available as of press time.