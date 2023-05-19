KITTANNING - The Pennsylvania State Police, Kittanning Barracks, recently received a certificate of appreciation plaque for its outstanding support of the Armstrong County Humane Program.
It was awarded at the barracks after a short presentation by Humane Police Officer Chris Jirak O'Donnell.
Humane police officers investigate cases relating to animals that are victims of cruelty, neglect, dog fighting, abandonment and other mistreatment. They often partner with PSP and local law enforcement on calls.
More information is available on Armstrong County's Humane Program at www.humaneanimalallies.org.