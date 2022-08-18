KITTANNING – After several rounds of negotiations, the Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society became the fourth owner of the former Pennsylvania Railroad station located along North Grant Street in Kittanning.
Built in 1895, the brick and timber depot was falling into disrepair and locals feared that it would soon become lost to local history.
Rob Watt, curator of the society, said, “We closed the sale in the middle of July for $75,000. It’s the first step on a long journey.”
Watt said that one of the first matters to be addressed is a sagging and sinking corner of the building’s front overhang and porch. But before that happens, the first order of business is replacement of the entire roof.
“Most of the shingles are curling and need to be redone,” he said. “It was probably roofed in slate originally, but restoring it to its original appearance would represent a significant expense. Even modern materials are going to cost many thousands of dollars.”
Despite the sad state of the roof, Watt reported that the attic area of the old station remains dry and leak-proof.
While the exterior of the station remains relatively unchanged from its heyday as a passenger and freight depot, the interior will require extensive restoration and repair.
“The PRR sold the station to Bergad Lumber, which in turn sold it to the late Gloria Luke who used it as an antiques emporium for many years,” Watt said. “One of the first things we need to do is to clear out all the merchandise she left behind. Then we can remove all the pegboard on the walls to find the original brick.”
That original brick shows the signs of more than a century’s worth of weathering and settling. In many places, the mortar has been repointed more than once. Cracks appear at various places as the station has nestled into the earth.
One exterior doorway shows signs of having been repaired extensively in the past. The brick lintel above it was rebuilt badly and the threshold has subsided, making a jerryrigged planing of the door necessary. Above the lintel, the glass in the transom was replaced with a simple plain pane, smeared over and darkened by an incomplete coat of reddish paint.
Latest Videos
“That is only one thing among many,” Watt said. “Those bricks up on the chimneys all need to be repointed, too.”
The station is still surrounded on at least three sides by its original herringbone-pattern brick paving, now nearly overgrown in several places. All the quack grass needs to be removed during the ongoing restoration.
And if all that is not enough to scare off even the most devoted historic preservationists, the sale parcel includes a commodious brick warehouse dating from the time of the station’s construction.
“The beams inside it are all made from huge timbers,” Watt said. “They seem to be in good condition, but the floor is very spongy in places.”
And the spongy floor issue leads to yet another challenge: recovering and opening a late-19th century steel safe that has sunk several inches into the deteriorating floor while remaining steadfastly locked.
The list goes on, and Watt still questions himself over the seeming $75,00 bargain.
“It is going to take a lot of money,” he said, emphasizing the last three words. “It will also take a long time to restore it to something resembling its original condition. But as a lot of people in town have told us, somebody needed to rescue it before it fell apart and needed to be taken down.”
Watt and the society are coming up with a list of fundraising events for their new acquisition. A lengthy list of volunteers would also be a godsend. A dollar-a-bag sale of the contents could be one of the first events.
“Eventually, the old warehouse might make a good event venue,” he said. “But we have a very long way to go.”