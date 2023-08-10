NEW BETHLEHEM – If you’ve walked along the banks of Red Bank Creek or the Redbank Valley Trail in New Bethlehem, you may have noticed an abundance of lush, green vegetation. While that would normally be a welcome sight, this particular plant is anything but.
The plant is Japanese Knotweed, an invasive upright, shrubby, woody-appearing perennial often found along roadways, wetlands, woodland edges, and streams and river banks.
“We’ve been trying to treat it for years, but it’s just pervasive,” Redbank Valley Trails Association president Sandy Mateer said last week of knotweed, pointing to patches of the plant along the trail, but especially along Red Bank Creek in New Bethlehem. “The problem is that it erodes the banks and then nothing else grows.”
Knotweed and tips for controlling it were the topics of an informal presentation on Friday, Aug. 4 at the New Bethlehem Town Center, led by the Cook Forest Conservancy and other area invasive plant specialists.
According to Art Gover, proprietor of Fruittown Land Stewardship Services, the plant is native to Japan, China and parts of Korea and Taiwan and was introduced in the ornamental trade in the late 1800s, possibly due to its flowers, height and apparent ability to grow just about anywhere.
“Like a lot of aggressive plants, however, once it got a foothold, it’s really taken off,” Gover said, noting that knotweed is a herbaceous, perennial plant in the buckwheat family, which also includes rhubarb and sorrel. “Because it grows so densely, once you get a patch of knotweed, it’s kind of the only thing that will grow there.”
Kelly Culbertson of the Cook Forest Conservancy agreed, pointing out that knotweed creates “a monoculture” that prevents almost any kind of other plant from coming back.
“It provides no ecological benefit to anything,” she said, adding that instead of protecting shorelines, knotweed actually helps to erode the shorelines.
Gover and Culbertson explained that knotweed is spread by rhizomes, continuously growing, horizontal underground stems capable of producing the shoot and root systems of a new plant.
“It really only takes about an inch-long piece of a rhizome to start a new plant,” Gover said, noting that new knotweed plants have a better chance of sprouting along stream banks where the rhizomes are kept hydrated. “If they hit a mud bar or something, they will start a new patch.”
This means that simply cutting a knotweed plant is not enough to contain or control it, Gover and Culbertson said.
They said knotweed responds best to chemical treatment over multiple years.
“Knotweed takes repeat application,” Gover said, explaining that it’s important to wait until later in the season — after July 1 — when the plant is sending energy back to the rhizome system to recharge for next year. “I know plenty of people who say they treat it every year and it never goes away; it’s because they’re treating at the wrong time of year.”
Gover further explained that persistent cutting and disposal is also an effective way to control the plant’s growth.
“The root system almost retracts a little bit the more you cut it,” he said. “It really loses its vigor and starts coming out easier once it’s weakened quite a bit.”
Culbertson agreed, adding that as long as persistence is maintained, knotweed can be controlled in two to three years. During that time, she said, knotweed can be replaced with other hardy vegetation.
“Depending on how well it’s going, you can crowd it out,” she said. “You’ll want to crowd [the knotweed] out with something that’s quick growing and will tolerate the conditions it likes.”
Reflecting on New Bethlehem’s own experience with the plant, Mateer said that borough employees and other volunteers have been working to eradicate the knotweed lining the banks of Red Bank Creek.
“Knotweed has been a perpetual problem for years along the creek,” Mateer said, noting that the large patch along Water Street was cut back two weeks ago and has already regrown. “It grows really fast. It springs maybe four to five inches a day.”
She said, however, that continued efforts to clean up a patch of knotweed closer to the dam, that began a couple of years ago and include constant pulling, cutting and spraying, seem to be having positive results.
“They’re doing everything they can to get rid of it,” Mateer said. “It’s somewhat under control, but they keep working on it.”
Culbertson said that the Cook Forest Conservancy gets calls all the time from people wanting to know how to get rid of knotweed and other invasive plants.
“I think about 80 percent of what Cook Forest Conservancy does is invasive plant control,” she said, adding that in addition to providing contacts for invasive specialists such as Gover, the conservancy received a grant from the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy to run a knotweed program last year.
This year, Culbertson said the Cook Forest Conservancy was granted permission to use the remaining funds from last year’s grant to film informational videos on knotweed and tips for controlling it.
“We will have an ongoing resource free and available to anyone who wants to learn about Japanese Knotweed and what they should or shouldn’t do,” she said, noting that the videos should be available on the conservancy’s website and YouTube by the end of the year.
The videos will be created by David Rohm of the Pittsburgh-based Wild Excellence Films, who was on-site in New Bethlehem last Friday afternoon, along with Gover and Jim Davis and Rich Bloom of Vegetation Managers Inc. of Clearfield, to begin filming the project at different knotweed locations around town.
“This should be a nice resource,” Culbertson said of the videos. “At least people will be able to see that knotweed is controllable.”