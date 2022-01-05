As the new year begins, The Leader-Vindicator will be moving to a new day.
Beginning with our Jan. 13 issue, The L-V will be available in stores and newspaper boxes on Thursdays.
The Leader-Vindicator will also be moving to same-day mail delivery for most local subscribers, who will continue to receive their newspapers every Thursday via most post offices in our immediate readership area.
Moving forward, deadlines for Letters to the Editor, as well as news for our Social and Church pages, will now be moved to noon on Tuesdays. Other news deadlines will be Wednesday mornings.
Display advertising deadlines will be set for the end of the day each Monday, with Classified advertising deadlines moving to 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
To take advantage of the same-day mail delivery and a discounted rate, subscribe to The Leader-Vindicator by calling (814) 275-3131 ext. 221.