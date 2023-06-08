NEW BETHLEHEM – The Leader-Vindicator and its staff members won numerous Keystone Media Awards, which were announced last week by the Pennsylvania News Media Association.
L-V staff writer Evanne Gareis won first place in the News Feature Story category of Division 6, which includes all weekly general news publications of a circulation of 6,000 and under across the state.
Gareis won in the category for her story “The Great Escape: Pheasants Flee Distant Game Farm” which was published in The L-V last October.
Josh Walzak, editor of The Leader-Vindicator, along with Gareis, notched a first-place win in the Special Section category for the newspaper’s annual Salute to Veterans special section, which was published in November.
Walzak also received an honorable mention for his Breaking News coverage of back-to-back fires that destroyed homes in Mahoning Township early in 2022.
Walzak was also part of a team of editors that won second place in Division 4 (multi-day publications of under 10,000 circulation) for the Women Today special section that was published in The L-V and sister newspapers in 2022. The award was shared with fellow editors Ben Destefan (Courier Express), Julie Noel (Clearfield Progress) and Joy Norwood (Jeffersonian Democrat).
Additionally, L-V sports editor Rich Rhoades won first place in the Sports Feature category for his story, “Mark Manfroni: 35 Years With The Raiders,” an article which appeared in The L-V’s sister newspaper, the Jeffersonian Democrat of Brookville.
Rhoades was also part of a first-place winning team in Division 4 (multi-day publications of under 10,000 circulation) in the Sports Enterprise category for the “Difference Makers” special section which appeared in The Leader-Vindicator, along with the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend of DuBois. The award was shared with fellow sports editors Chris Wechtenhiser and Jackie Yingling.
Wechtenhiser also won first place in the Sports Action Photo category for an image of Redbank Valley High School’s Mylee Harmon at the finish line of a 400 meter track race, which appeared in The Leader-Vindicator and Tri-County Weekend.
The Leader-Vindicator’s group of newspapers also won a number of other Keystone Media Awards, including: first place, Feature Photo for Alex Nelson of the Jeffersonian Democrat; second place, Feature Photo for Patti Slaughter of the Jeffersonian Democrat; first place, News Page Design for Joy Norwood of the Jeffersonian Democrat; honorable mention, Investigative Reporting for Julie Noel of the Clearfield Progress; honorable mention, Column for Ben Destefan of the Courier Express; second place, Lifestyle/Entertainment Beat for Jeff Corcini and Tyler Kolesar of the Clearfield Progress; second place, Feature Photo for Chris Wechtenhiser of the Courier Express; first place, Sports Page Design for Jaclyn Yingling of the Clearfield Progress; and honorable mention, Special Section for Ben Destafan, Joy Norwood, Elaine Haskins and Brianne Fleming for the DuBois 150th Anniversary section that appeared in the Courier Express.