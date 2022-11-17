Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, The Leader-Vindicator will publish a day earlier next week.
The newspaper will be available in stores and vending machines on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Local subscribers should also receive their papers in the mail on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
To accommodate the earlier schedule, deadlines for social and church news, and letters to the editor have been advanced. Those items must be received no later than noon on Friday, Nov. 18.
Deadlines for display and classified advertising will also be advanced, with the display advertising deadline set for noon on Friday, Nov. 18, and the classified deadline set for 3 p.m. on Friday.
Also, The Leader-Vindicator offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving.