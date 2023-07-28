New Bethlehem, PA (16242)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.