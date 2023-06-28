Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT tonight. A code RED air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the local region are unhealthful for the general population. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit http://www.airnow.gov and https://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb/
Breaking News
L-V VIDEO: June Bridal Tea
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News in your inbox
What's Trending
-
Traffic stop leads to DUI charges in Hawthorn
-
All-stars begin this weekend, we think
-
Union's Smith shares second at Nike Nationals
-
Kittanning man convicted on sexual assault charges
-
L-V VIDEO: Story Walk Opens Near Rimersburg
-
A look back
-
Baseball, softball statistics
-
Ferraro enters 10th season with Golden Eagles
-
They played here: Negro Leagues, 1948
-
Rimersburg Youth Baseball Reports