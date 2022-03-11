Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to Noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
L-V VIDEO: Redbank Primary Celebrates Dr. Seuss
