New Bethlehem, PA (16242)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. WNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. WNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.