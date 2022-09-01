FRYBURG – As has been done for more than 130 years, St. Michael’s of Fryburg will host its Labor Day picnic on the first Monday of September (Sept. 5).

During that more than 130-year run, what was once a small parish picnic has become a big event — featuring an all-you-can-eat ham and chicken dinner, raffles and carnival-style games. Last year’s edition attracted approximately 1,000 people.

