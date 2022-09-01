FRYBURG – As has been done for more than 130 years, St. Michael’s of Fryburg will host its Labor Day picnic on the first Monday of September (Sept. 5).
During that more than 130-year run, what was once a small parish picnic has become a big event — featuring an all-you-can-eat ham and chicken dinner, raffles and carnival-style games. Last year’s edition attracted approximately 1,000 people.
“The general consensus as to when the parish picnic started is around 1876. Parishioners would gather in a hickory grove across from the church and there would be live music, dancing, food. Nothing like it is today, just a basic get together where parishioners could come together, spend time with each other, and relax for the day,” reported picnic co-chairperson Emily Weaver on the event’s origin.
Originally held variously in August, the picnic was moved to Labor Day in the late-1890s upon the arrival of Father August Hoeing as pastor. At that time, the picnic also became a fundraiser, with dinners and trinkets sold to benefit the parish.
The event continued to grow during Father Francis Theobald’s tenure. Theobald came to the parish in 1924 and remained in Fryburg for the next 50 years.
Local newspapers from the “Theobald era” took notice of the picnic’s growth and transformation into a major fundraising effort. For instance, articles indicate that in 1948 attendance reached 5,000 with 2,000 dinners sold, while in 1952 women of the parish prepared 300 chickens and 10 bushel baskets of homemade noodles.
Under Theobald’s auspices, proceeds were used to modernize the parish’s elementary school (closed in the early 2000s), build a new social hall, and develop a picnic grounds with small buildings.
Noted Weaver, “The 1940s, ‘50s, and ‘60s were when it was at its height. It just kept growing. It was a pretty big deal, it became very important. With Father Theobald, it was all hands-on-deck; if you were a member of the parish, you were expected to be there on Labor Day helping out.
“It’s still pretty much the same as it was before, just different changes over the years that are expected because of changing times and interests.”
Attendees, however, can still expect to eat hearty. Preparation of the buffet-style meal by the Rosary Society, the parish women’s group, begins at least a week in advance and continues through the picnic. This year meals are $12 for adults and $6 for children, with the option of dining-in or taking out.
Another expectation are quilts made by members of the Rosary Society.
“The Rosary Society started in 1875 and quilting was one of the main features, one of things they were known for. Every year they would handmake these quilts and give them away at the picnic,” observed Weaver.
Latest Videos
Records show that 50 quilts were given away in 1959, 70 in 1960, and almost 100 in 1966.
Added picnic co-chair Becky Vickers, “The quilts are very popular. I always hear people say ‘St. Michael’s, they have the handmade quilts.’ People really seem to value them because of the time and effort [to make them]. There’s really a lot of art and dedication [in each quilt].”
The quilts are no longer given away for free, nor are there quite so many. Raffle tickets for this year’s nine quilts will be available at the Quilt Stand, which returns onsite after a two-year absence.
“The last two years, because of COVID, we [sold] the quilts online because people couldn’t get to the grounds or they had some codes [regulations related to virus mitigation],” commented Vickers. “People really missed having the quilts there because that’s a tradition that goes back as far as we can remember. We’re bringing the quilts back on the grounds this year; they won’t be available for auction online.”
Scattered throughout the parish grounds will be a variety of carnival games for children and adults. Like many other aspects of the picnic, these also feature an element of tradition.
Contributed Weaver, “The ‘game theme’ came during Father Theobald’s time. What’s really neat about it is different families would run the games and that kind of became a tradition in that family. We still have some families who have been running the same [game] stands or booths for the past 50 years. It’s all part of the tradition.”
Additionally, there will be a 100-item Chinese auction, a Farm-to-Table raffle with the opportunity to win various meat and other food-related prizes, and a Labor Day Loot raffle for cash awards ranging from $500 to $2,000. Raffle tickets can be purchases at the picnic, at businesses in the Fryburg-area, and online at www.facebook.com/StMichaelsLaborDay/.
All proceeds from the picnic go toward the ongoing maintenance and restoration of St. Michael’s Church, which was completed in 1886.
“We’re very, very proud of it [the church]. It’s become a huge landmark for Clarion County and especially northern Clarion County. It’s a very beautiful, old building. It’s [the picnic] a good way to support an organization in the community, especially if you want to see that beautiful church remain standing and part of the landscape,” noted Weaver.
St. Michael’s Labor Day Picnic will be held rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“The picnic is a great way to have a nice family day,” Weaver said. “It just nice, good old-fashioned family fun. It’s a wonderful way to end the summer season with your family and spend time with one another.”