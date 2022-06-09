MONROE TWP. – Among the new and improved services offered by Butler Health System (BHS) Clarion Hospital is a new consulting service for breastfeeding mothers.
In addition to its longstanding breastfeeding classes and weekly support group, BHS Women’s Care Associates is now offering one-on-one breastfeeding consults at both Butler and Clarion offices.
“It’s exciting,” said certified registered nurse practitioner (CRNP) and international board certified lactation consultant (IBCLC) Jayme Baumcratz last Friday of the lactation consults. “We just had our first one last week.”
According to Baumcratz, the idea for the consults came from conversations between herself and BHS practice administrator Amanda DeLoe regarding the need for area mothers to have a more intimate option for breastfeeding assistance as opposed to the group setting of the breastfeeding support group.
“It’s not private, and it’s not one-on-one,” Baumcratz said of the support group, explaining that while the public setting is wonderful for mothers to share information and experiences, some women may not always feel comfortable sharing their concerns in a public format.
During the one-on-one, hour-long consult sessions, Baumcratz — who, while new as a CRNP, has been a lactation consultant for around 20 years — said she aides women with breastfeeding issues through various assessments and positioning.
“We see what’s going on and work on a plan together to try and make things better so mother and baby can reach their goals,” she said, pointing out that although a lot of people think breastfeeding should come naturally, it is a learned behavior for both mothers and infants. “Babies and moms need to be taught.”
DeLoe said that the consults are insurance billable, and Baumcratz added that partners of the breastfeeding mothers are also able to attend the sessions.
“It’s another set of ears who can help retain the information,” Baumcratz said. “It’s definitely helpful to have the partner there.”
In fact, Baumcratz said, partners are also encouraged to attend breastfeeding education classes which are held monthly alternately at Clarion’s Health and Wellness Center and Butler’s Crossroads Campus.
“We go over quite a bit of information to prepare moms for breastfeeding prior to their babies being born,” she said, explaining that the three-hour class covers the how-tos of breastfeeding.
Classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 5, Sept. 6 and Nov. 1 in Butler, and Aug. 3, Oct. 5 and Dec. 7 in Clarion. The classes are $40, and financial assistance is available.
Following the birth of their babies, area mothers also have the opportunity to attend a free weekly breastfeeding support group in Clarion.
“The best thing about this group is that moms get to interact with other moms,” Baumcratz said of the support group which meets Friday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. in the health and wellness center conference room. Pre-registration is not required for the support group. “We have women from five surrounding counties who come; it’s pretty neat.”
Baumcratz and DeLoe also pointed out that all of the breastfeeding services are open to all women, whether or not they are a BHS patient.
In addition to breastfeeding services, BHS Women’s Care Associates offers extensive prenatal care at its Clarion location.
“When Clarion closed its labor and delivery, everybody thought we were no longer doing any kind of prenatal care here, which is totally not the truth at all,” DeLoe said, noting that patients can have lab work, detailed-anatomy and 3D ultrasounds, non-fetal stress tests and routine appointments all in one building. “Yes, you have to go to Butler to deliver, but everything else is done here.”
DeLoe also said that the Clarion office offers infertility, urodynamic and NxGen hereditary cancer testing.
The facility also continues to offer longstanding services that are rooted in a prior merger between Clarion Hospital and Adagio Health Clarion, including free family planning and an office visit, contraceptives and STD testing for anyone ages 13 to 21.
“This is all free of charge whether they have insurance or not,” DeLoe said.
She added that a similar free-or-reduced program is also available for anyone ages 21 to 55 based on family size and income.
“That means they may have to pay 25 to 75 percent or nothing, it just depends,” DeLoe said, noting that birth control pills and other contraceptives are available on-site. “They are able to get those right from our stock.”
For those 55 and over, DeLoe said, Women’s Care Associates offers the Department of Health’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, which provides early detection cancer screening for low-income, under-insured or uninsured individuals.
“This program allows them to get a free voucher, based on their family size and income, so they can come in and have their mammogram or Pap test,” she explained. “If something comes back abnormal, we’ll continue to cover whatever testing they might need, [and] if God forbid they come back positive for cancer, they can enroll in another program through medical assistance.”
A final service offered by the Clarion-based office is an STD (Sexually Transmitted Disease) program through the Department of Health. This free and confidential program includes STD testing for men and women regardless of age, family size, income or insurance.
“Anybody can get this,” DeLoe said, explaining that patients can receive a free visit with a provider who will determine what kind of lab testing needs to be completed on-site.
“If a patient tests positive for anything, we have those medications on-site,” she continued, adding that the program also offers free pregnancy tests and condoms to anyone who needs them.
Looking toward the future, DeLoe and Baumcratz said they would like to see expansion and growth in all the services offered by Women’s Care Associates, especially STD testing and a program for the LGBTQ community.
“I think a lot of people truly don’t realize what we offer,” DeLoe said, reflecting on the array of offerings of Women’s Care Associates. “They think we’re just another OB/GYN office, but we offer so much more.”
For more information on any of the BHS Women’s Care Associates’ services or to schedule an appointment, call 844-765-2845.