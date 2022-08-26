ALCOLA – The results of the lamb and goat competitions at the Clarion County Fair have been announced.
4-H AND VOCATIONAL MARKET LAMBS
Ewe (1 year & Under): 1 — Adaleigh Harris of Sligo; 2 — Skylar Harris of Sligo.
Ewe, Lamb (Under 1 Year): 1 — Roy Zeigler III of Rimersburg; 2 — Roy Zeigler III of Rimersburg.
Two Ewe Lambs: 1 — Roy Zeigler III of Rimersburg.
Light Weight Market: 1 — Kale Barnett of Templeton; 2 — Manny Reitz of Fairmount City.
Medium Weight Market: 1 — Brielle Hornberger of New Bethlehem; 2 — Emelia Barnett of Templeton; 3 — MacKenna Rankin of New Bethlehem.
Heavy Weight Market: 1 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 2 — Lillian Barnett of Templeton; 3 — Adriana Horvath of Rimersburg.
4-H AND VOCATIONAL SHEEP
Showmanship & Fitting Exh. (Ages 15 & over): 1 — Lilliane Barnett of Templeton; 2 — MacKenna Rankin of New Bethlehem.
Showmanship & Fitting Exh. (Ages 12 to 14): 1 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 2 — Skylar Harris of Sligo.
Showmanship & Fitting Exh. (Ages 8 to 11): 1 — Adriana Horvath or Rimersburg; 2 — Libby Rapp of Mayport; 3 — Brielle Hornberger of New Bethlehem; 4 — Kale Barnett of Templeton; 5 — Manny Reitz of Fairmount City; 6 — Adaleigh Harris of Sligo; 7 — Emelia Barnett of Templeton; 8 — Roy Zeigler III of Rimersburg.
SHEEP
Ewe, Lamb (Under 1 year): 1 — Roy Zeigler III of Rimersburg; 2 — Roy Zeigler III of Rimersburg.
Light Weight Market Lamb: 1 — Kale Barnett of Templeton; 2 — Manny Reitz of Fairmount City.
Medium Weight Market Lamb: 1 — Brielle Hornberger of New Bethlehem; 2 — Emelia Barnett of Templeton; 3 — MacKenna Rankin of New Bethlehem.
Heavy Weight Market Lamb: 1 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 2 — Lilliane Barnett of Templeton; 3 — Adriana Horvath of Rimersburg.
Ewe Lamb (Under 1 year): 1 — Adaleigh Harris of Sligo; 2 — Skylar Harris of Sligo.
4-H GOATS
Wether (Under 6 months): 1 — Jasmine Joiner of Mayport.
Doe (4 to 8 months): 1 — Rowan Byers of Fairmount City.
4-H DAIRY GOATS
Light Weight: 1 — Dalton Traister of Templeton; 2 — Jedidiah Manno of Brookville.
Medium Weight: 1 — Jasmine Joiner of Mayport; 2 — Kaylee Boozer of New Bethlehem; 3 — Kylee King of Emlenton.
Heavy Weight: 1 — Jacob Minich of Fairmount City; 2 — Kynlee Boozer of New Bethlehem; 3 — Regina Snyder of Corsica.
Showmanship & Fitting (Exhibitors Ages 15 & Over): 1 — Regina Snyder of Corsica; 2 — Jasmine Joiner of Mayport; 3 — Kylee King of Emlenton.
Showmanship & Fitting (Exhibitors Ages 12 to 14): 1 — Jedidiah Manno of Brookville
Showmanship & Fitting (Exhibitors Ages 8 to 11): 1 — Kynlee Boozer of New Bethlehem; 2 — Jacob Minich of Fairmount City; 3 — Kaylee Boozer of New Bethlehem; 4 — Dalton Traister of Templeton; 5 — Rowen Byers of Fairmount City.
GOATS
Doe, 4-8 months: 1 — Westin Byers of Fairmount City; 2 — Rowen Byers of Fairmount City.
Wether, Middleweight: 1 — Jasmine Joiner of Mayport.
Wether, Lightweight: 1 — Dalton Traister of Templeton; 2 — Jedidiah Manno of Brookville.
Wether, Middleweight: 1 — Jasmine Joiner of Mayport; 2 — Kaylee Boozer of New Bethlehem; 3 — Kylee King of Emlenton.
Wether, Heavyweight: 1 — Jacob Minich of Fairmount City; 2 — Kynlee Boozer of New Bethlehem; 3 — Regina Snyder of Corsica.