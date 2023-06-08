EAST BRADY – East Brady Borough’s first foray into a land bank effort to clean up blighted and abandoned properties, was advanced Tuesday night during the council’s monthly meeting.
Members approved the sale of a property along First Street to Brian Reed, who submitted the lone bid of $6,300 for the lot.
The property had been abandoned, and the owners had died, borough secretary Susan Buechele said after the meeting. She said that the owners’ daughter had approached the borough about the property, and gave the lot to the borough at no cost.
At their meeting Tuesday evening, the council voted 5-1 to approve the sale of the lot to Reed, with council member Jennifer Switzer voting against the proposal.
Council president Barb Mortimer said that the borough’s intention is to get the property back on the tax rolls.
Also, councilman Joe Hillwig added, the borough plans to utilize the money from the property sale to eventually focus on another blighted property in order to clean it up. The “land bank” process can continue indefinitely, with money from the sale of properties being used to clean up others.
“Raise a little bit of money and we can take that money and clean up the next place,” Hillwig said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, concerned were raised about improper burning within the town, as well as feral cat problems.
Third Avenue resident Jillian Fleckenstein told the council that it has been an ongoing issue with a neighbor who burns plastic, which she said was “absolutely unacceptable.”
“My yard and home are filled with toxic smoke,” she said, adding that the burning often occurs outside of the borough’s designated days and times for burning, including after 6 p.m. and on Sundays. “It’s all the time.”
She said she has been reluctant to call police about the matter to avoid a feud with her neighbor, but said she would come to every council meeting until the problem was addressed.
Council members instructed police Chief Robert Malnofsky to address the issue.
Officials also said that a Purdum Street resident recently complained about feral cats in his neighborhood, which led to a discussion Tuesday night about the lack of resources available to address cat problems in East Brady and elsewhere.
Mortimer said she told the resident that the borough was limited on what it could do because it does not have an ordinance that deals with cats. Hillwig said he has heard other complaints from those living in that area of Purdum Street as well.
The police chief said that even if the town did have a cat ordinance, there wasn’t much that the police department could do with cats. He said that even if efforts were made to trap feral cats, there are currently no shelters in the region that accept adult felines. He said the other option would be to find farmers willing to take the animals; and he noted that any cats allowed to roam outside would be fair game to trap and remove.
“There goes all our police hours,” Hillwig said, noting that with traffic concerns and other issues in town, he did not want to see the police department spending its limited time dealing with cats.
Council member Joy McClusky said that efforts are being made in the community to trap feral cats, have them spayed or neutered, and released back into town where they can no longer breed.
Other Business
• Approval was given for the East Brady Riverfest group to close streets for the Riverfest parade, which is scheduled for Friday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. A request to close Brady Street from Water Street to Kellys Way was tabled, with the council noting it would check with its attorney regarding liability issues with having the usually one-way Water Street remain open at the same time.
• The council approved a request from Scott and Dawn Mealy who asked that they be allowed to install a catch basin and piping to address a small stream and ditch that run along their property off Shady Shores Drive. The work would be done at the property owners’ expense.
• Members authorized the submission of a state Department of Community and Economic Development Multimodal Transportation grant for the repair of Ferry Street from Maple Terrace to Shamrock Drive. The grant application is in cooperation with Brady Township.