CLARION – An early Easter morning fire destroyed a historic building on Main Street Clarion, leaving a large gap on one of the community’s most prominent corners.
A call came to Clarion County 911 at 3:03 a.m. on Sunday, and by the end of the day, it was clear the building would be a complete loss after the top three floors collapsed into the basement. By the end of the day on Monday, most of the building was demolished.
Clarion Borough Zoning Officer and member of the Clarion Fire Department Scott Sharar confirmed Monday that Neiswonger Construction of Strattanville is handling the demolition of the building.
“It looks like they will probably finish up most of it Tuesday,” said Sharar.
Sharar added that the state police fire marshal was on the scene Monday and took photos but didn’t speak to anyone other than Fire Chief Doug Preston. Preston was not available for comments.
As of press time, the cause of the fire remained unknown, but is believed to have originated in the third floor apartments.
While the three-story landmark building has a long history in the community, many residents and former Clarion University students will remember it as the home of Bob’s Subs.
Building owner Ron Eustice also confirmed that Neiswonger Construction is doing the demolition, but had no comments on insurance for the property or plans for the future of his business.
“I’m just not interested in everyone else knowing my business,” said Eustice.
Firefighters and emergency crews from five units responded to fight the early morning blaze until the end of the day on Sunday. Emergency services included Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone Township Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS and Clarion Borough Police Department.
“The community really came together and provided support for the firefighters,” said Sharar.
There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.
The Community Learning Workshop was one office that also operated in the building, but the workshop will reopen for business on Monday, April 17, at 3 p.m.
“Thanks to the kindness of Pastor Jason Hunter, we will finish out the Spring 2023 semester in the Fellowship Hall in the basement of First Baptist on Main Street next to McDonald’s,” the Community Learning Workshop shared in a Facebook post on Monday. “Patrons can use the side entrance that faces McDonald’s. We will put up a sign. We will keep our regular hours and re-open next Monday, April 17 at 3 p.m. We will provide services Monday through Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m. through Thursday, May 4. We are so grateful to everyone who has reached out to us during this difficult time. This is what community is all about.”
Located on the prominent corner of Main Street and Fifth Avenue, across the street from the Clarion County Courthouse, the now-demolished building had a long history in Clarion.
Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan’s great-great-grandfather, Phillip Frederick Kribbs, owned many buildings in Clarion Borough in the late 1800s, including the large building that housed Bob’s Subs and other businesses. P.F. Kribbs also built a similar building in Knox, now owned by Bill Henry.
The P.F. Kribbs Block, as it was known, had a general merchandise store on first floor, along with the Second National Bank (where Bob’s Sub was presently located), along with several other businesses which rented or leased space for their businesses. The La Coterie Club, a social organization, was chartered Dec. 30, 1885. It had a suite of rooms on the second floor. The Clarion Athletic Association, organized November 1885, with John W. Reed as president, rented the Kribbs Hall second floor and fitted it up with a complete set of gymnastic apparatus. The electric telegraph company (forerunner of Bell Telephone) from Pittsburgh also had a lease for their area operations in part of the building.
The building also once housed the College Grill, Don’s Dairy, and then Bob’s Subs, among other businesses.